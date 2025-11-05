default-cbs-image
Zavala (elbow) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zavala returned from a knee injury in the Week 9 win over the Packers before exiting later in the game with an elbow issue. He'll likely need to log at least a limited practice session Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing in the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.

