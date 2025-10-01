Zavala (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 2023 fourth-round pick from NC State had been serving as the Panthers' top right guard while Robert Hunt (biceps) was sidelined, but he'll now be forced to miss at least the team's next four contests. Brady Christensen is likely the next man up at right guard while both Zavala and Hunt are on IR.