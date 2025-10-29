Zavala (knee) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Zavala's return to practice Wednesday comes as no surprise, as Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that he would be designated to return from IR at some point this week. The Panthers now have 21 days to add him to the active roster before reverting to IR, and he's expected to start at right guard once fully healthy.