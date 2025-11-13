default-cbs-image
Zavala (elbow) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Zavala missed this past Sunday's loss to New Orleans after not practicing all week. That he was able to return to practice as a full participant on the first day of Week 11 prep suggests Zavala has an excellent chance of returning to action Sunday against Atlanta.

