Panthers' Chandler Zavala: Ready for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zavala (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Zavala logged a full week of practice and is now expected to return for Carolina's Week 9 matchup against the Packers. Now back at full health, expect the North Carolina State product to operate as the Panthers' top right guard Sunday.
