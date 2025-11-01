default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zavala (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Zavala logged a full week of practice and is now expected to return for Carolina's Week 9 matchup against the Packers. Now back at full health, expect the North Carolina State product to operate as the Panthers' top right guard Sunday.

More News