Zavala (calf) had a walking boot on his left leg following Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zavala suffered a calf injury in the third quarter, ultimately being unable to return to the contest. The 26-year-old will likely undergo some additional testing in the near future. The offensive lineman was replaced at right guard by Jake Curhan, who could be set for a starting role moving forward if Zavala is forced to miss any action.