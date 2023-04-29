The Panthers selected Zavala in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

Zavala is a local product who played alongside last year's first-rounder, Ikem Ekwonu, at North Carolina State. The left guard played two seasons for the Wolfpack and is still tapping into his potential with just one year of high school football experience before starting his college career at Fairmont State. He's got great size for a guard at 6-foot-3 and 316 pounds. Athleticism isn't his strong suit, but his physicality will translate to the next level.