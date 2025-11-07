default-cbs-image
Zavala (elbow) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

The 26-year-old was unable to practice all week after sustaining an elbow injury in the Week 9 win over the Packers, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Jake Curhan is likely to operate as the Panthers' starting right guard while Zavala is out in Week 10.

