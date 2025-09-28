default-cbs-image
Zavala (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus New England, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Zavala exited with a knee injury during the first quarter. While the nature of this injury is still unclear, the third-year offensive lineman will remain out until at least the Week 5 game versus Miami on Sunday, Oct. 5.

