Zavala (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the 49ers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Zavala was able to walk off the field under his own power after sustaining a calf injury in the third quarter. He will not return to Monday's game, so Jake Curhan will remain in the contest at right guard.

