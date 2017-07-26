Panthers' Charles Johnson: Heads to IR

Johnson (knee) reverted to the Panthers' injured reserve list Wednesday.

Johnson was waived Tuesday after undergoing surgery on his right knee, according to Max Henson of the team's official site. He'll need to either agree to an injury settlement or be one of the two players the Panthers activate off IR in order to have a chance at playing in 2017.

