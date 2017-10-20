Panthers' Charles Johnson: Nursing groin injury
Johnson (groin) practiced without limitations Friday, but he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Chicago, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Johnson was a new arrival on Friday's injury report, so this injury was likely sustained in practice. The veteran defensive end is listed as a starting defensive end, but he still shares snaps with Julius Peppers, especially in pass-rushing situations. Therefore, if Johnson can't go, expect to see Peppers increase his snap count, and Wes Horton will also be summoned more.
