Panthers' Charles Johnson: Nursing groin injury

Johnson (groin) practiced without limitations Friday, but he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Chicago, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Johnson was a new arrival on Friday's injury report, so this injury was likely sustained in practice. The veteran defensive end is listed as a starting defensive end, but he still shares snaps with Julius Peppers, especially in pass-rushing situations. Therefore, if Johnson can't go, expect to see Peppers increase his snap count, and Wes Horton will also be summoned more.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories