Panthers' Charles Johnson: Suspended four games

Johnson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Johnson's suspension will begin immediately, so he will not play in Sundays' game against the Saints and will also sit out the next three games. That will allow him to return for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup with the Falcons and participate in any postseason games Carolina plays in.

