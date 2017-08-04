Panthers' Charles Johnson: Targeting Week 1 return

Johnson (back) hopes to be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Johnson missed 10 games over the past two seasons due to hamstring injuries, which he said were closely connected to the lower-back pain he'd experienced in recent times. In fact, the 31-year-old's back problems were so bad that he was unable to get out of bed earlier this offseason. That pain resulted in Johnson undergoing a microdiscectomy in March, a procedure Johnson said provided him with immediate relief. Now taking part in Carolina's training camp preparations, Johnson is aiming to be ready to play by Week 1. Whenever he re-enters the fold, the Panthers' depth at defensive end should allow Johnson to remain relatively fresh, but his days of approaching double-digit sacks are likely behind him now.