Panthers' Charles Johnson: Targeting Week 1 return
Johnson (back) hopes to be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Johnson missed 10 games over the past two seasons due to hamstring injuries, which he said were closely connected to the lower-back pain he'd experienced in recent times. In fact, the 31-year-old's back problems were so bad that he was unable to get out of bed earlier this offseason. That pain resulted in Johnson undergoing a microdiscectomy in March, a procedure Johnson said provided him with immediate relief. Now taking part in Carolina's training camp preparations, Johnson is aiming to be ready to play by Week 1. Whenever he re-enters the fold, the Panthers' depth at defensive end should allow Johnson to remain relatively fresh, but his days of approaching double-digit sacks are likely behind him now.
More News
-
Panthers' Charles Johnson: Limited during OTAs•
-
Panthers' Charles Johnson: Team not concerned about back surgery•
-
Panthers' Charles Johnson: Undergoing back surgery•
-
Panthers' Charles Johnson: Signs through 2018 with Panthers•
-
Panthers' Charles Johnson: Out Week 17•
-
Panthers' Charles Johnson: Will play Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...