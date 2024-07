Carolina placed Smith-Wade (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Smith-Wade's placement on the list comes as a surprise, as he was healthy for the Panthers' OTAs. The nature of the rookie fifth-round pick's injury is unclear at this time. Smith-Wade can be activated at any point during the preseason, at which time he'd be eligible to practice and play in exhibition contests.