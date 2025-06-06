Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Back with the team for OTAs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Wade is participating in OTAs after going on injured reserve with an illness in December.
The 2024 fifth-round pick took over the slot corner role late in the season before coming down with the illness. Smith-Wade should be in line to man the role again in 2025.
