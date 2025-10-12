Smith-Wade (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Smith-Wade was unable to play against the Dolphins in Week 5 due to a chest injury, but he's been given the green light to play Sunday after logging full practices all week. The 2024 fifth-rounder has accumulated 10 tackles (nine solo) and a pick-six across four regular-season games.