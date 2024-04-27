The Panthers selected Smith-Wade in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

Smith-Wade is likely undersized (5-10, 184 pounds) to play on the outside at the professional level, but bumping into the slot might mask some of his lesser athletic traits (4.54 40-yard dash). A two-year starter at Washington State, Smith-Wade will be afforded every opportunity to grow into whatever role the team expects him to take as the Panthers certainly appear top heavy at the majority of the starting secondary spots.