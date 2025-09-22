default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith-Wade recorded five total tackles (all solo) and one pick-six during Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons.

The second-year pro from Washington State has had a great start to his first season as a full-time starter in Carolina, recording eight total tackles and one pick-six across his first three games. He's expected to remain the Panthers' top slot corner ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Patriots.

More News