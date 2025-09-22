Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: First career pick-six in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Wade recorded five total tackles (all solo) and one pick-six during Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons.
The second-year pro from Washington State has had a great start to his first season as a full-time starter in Carolina, recording eight total tackles and one pick-six across his first three games. He's expected to remain the Panthers' top slot corner ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Patriots.
More News
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Back with the team for OTAs•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Out for Week 17•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Nabs first career interception•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Impresses in first NFL start•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Activated off PUP list•