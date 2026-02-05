Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Logs 56 tackles in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Wade tallied 56 tackles (43 solo), an interception and two passes defender across 16 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.
Smith-Wade saw increased playing time on defense during his second season, and he ended up recording a career-high 56 tackles while serving as the Panthers' starting slot cornerback. The 23-year-old also managed to score his first NFL touchdown, as he ran back a Michael Penix interception for six points during their Week 3 win over the Falcons.
More News
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Cleared to play Week 6•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Questionable after full practices•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Past chest injury•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Out for Week 5•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: First career pick-six in Week 3•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Back with the team for OTAs•