Smith-Wade tallied 56 tackles (43 solo), an interception and two passes defender across 16 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.

Smith-Wade saw increased playing time on defense during his second season, and he ended up recording a career-high 56 tackles while serving as the Panthers' starting slot cornerback. The 23-year-old also managed to score his first NFL touchdown, as he ran back a Michael Penix interception for six points during their Week 3 win over the Falcons.