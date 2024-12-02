Smith-Wade recorded eight total tackles (six solo) and one interception in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

Smith-Wade appeared to have lost his starting spot on Carolina's defense after playing strictly on special teams in the Panthers' two games prior to Week 13. However, the rookie cornerback from Washington State played 47 defensive snaps and delivered the best performance of his pro career in Sunday's loss, picking off Baker Mayfield in the second quarter and tying Jordan Fuller for the second-most tackles on the Panthers' defense. The 22-year-old is likely to retain his role as a starter after Sunday's performance, serving as the the team's top slot cornerback.