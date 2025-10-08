Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Past chest injury
Smith-Wade (chest) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Smith-Wade was sidelined for the Panthers' Week 5 win over the Dolphins due to a chest injury. However, his ability to practice without restriction Wednesday indicates that he should be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, which would revert Corey Thornton to a reserve role in the secondary. Smith-Wade has 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pick-six through four regular-season games.
