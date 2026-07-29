Panthers' Chris Brazzell: Aggravates knee injury

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Brazzell (knee) has aggravated the same knee injury that caused him to miss the team's last two practices, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Brazzell had to be helped off the field and carted to the locker room upon after retaking the practice field Wednesday, so it's encouraging that his initial injury prognosis isn't more severe. The rookie third-round pick will work to return to full health before returning to practice at a later date in training camp. That said, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports that Brazzell will undergo further evaluations on his left knee.