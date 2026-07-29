Panthers' Chris Brazzell: Could miss up to eight weeks

Brazzell (knee) suffered an LCL tear in his left knee at practice Wednesday that could sideline him up to eight weeks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Brazzell went down while participating in 7-on-7 drills on Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports, his first practice since knee soreness caused him to log a two-day absence. Per Person, his LCL injury is unrelated to that earlier soreness. While Brazzell will by all accounts be able to retake the field during his rookie season, an injury forcing him to miss presumably the rest of training camp, and potentially also regular-season time, is a notable blow. The rookie third-round pick had been putting together impressive momentum and seemingly been positioning himself to challenge Xavier Legette for the No. 3 wide receiver role in Carolina.