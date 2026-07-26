Panthers' Chris Brazzell: Dealing with knee soreness

Brazzell was held out of Sunday's training camp practice due to knee soreness, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be a long-term concern, with head coach Dave Canales telling reporters Sunday that holding Brazzell out of practice was more of a precautionary move. Brazzell was selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is competing with Xavier Legette, John Metchie and 2025 sixth-rounder Jimmy Horn for the WR3 role behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.