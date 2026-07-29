Panthers' Chris Brazzell: Helped off practice field

Brazzell suffered an apparent left leg injury during Wednesday's practice and is being helped off the field by teammates, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Brazzell missed a few days of practice due to knee soreness that manifested on Sunday, and upon returning to action Wednesday he's now suffered what seems to be a left leg injury. The rookie third-round pick reportedly is unable to put any weight on his left leg and will be carted to the locker room. The Panthers will work to diagnose the severity of Brazzell's current injury before providing an update.