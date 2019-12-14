Play

Hogan (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

Hogan will be eligible to play Sunday against the Seahawks as a result, although it remains to be seen how much work the veteran wide receiver will have given he's missed the last nine games after undergoing knee surgery in October. Jarius Wright has operated as the main slot receiver in Hogan's absence, although he only has two games with two or more receptions over that time frame.

