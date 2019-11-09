Play

Hogan (knee) was able to practice on the side this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hogan remains on injured reserve, but he's eligible to return and it's anticipated that he will do so within the coming weeks barring a setback. So far so good, as the wide receiver has begun ramping up his activity.

