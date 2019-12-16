Play

Hogan caught one of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Hogan made his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in Week 4, and although he made a minimal impact statistically, he at least helps Carolina's depth at wideout for the remaining couple weeks of the campaign.

