Hogan caught his lone target for 12 yards and returned one kick for 21 yards in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Hogan played only three offensive snaps in the contest, bringing his offensive workload to eight snaps through two games. Jarius Wright played 54 of 79 snaps and appears locked in as the No. 3 wideout despite limited production (three receptions for 29 yards).

