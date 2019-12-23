Panthers' Chris Hogan: Catches two passes
Hogan caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.
Hogan hauled in a couple passes after fellow wideout D.J. Moore (concussion) was forced into an early exit. If Moore remains out in Week 17 versus the Saints, Hogan could garner some extra looks, but Sunday's lackluster performance from rookie quarterback Will Grier probably should temper the expectations of Carolina's passing game to close the campaign.
