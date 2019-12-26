Panthers' Chris Hogan: Could see role expand sans Moore
Hogan is expected to have a regular role in three-receiver sets Sunday against the Saints with D.J. Moore (concussion) expected to sit out the contest, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
After playing only six offensive snaps Week 15 in his first game back from injured reserve, Hogan's snap share jumped all the way to 74 percent Week 16 in the Panthers' 38-6 loss to the Colts. Moore's early exit due to the concussion was the primary cause of Hogan's increased action, but the former Patriot was unable to do much with the opportunity, hauling in two of three targets for 16 yards. Hogan should be in store for another heavy snap count in the season finale, but his fantasy ceiling is suppressed while the unproven Will Grier is under center for Carolina.
