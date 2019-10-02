Play

Hogan didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hogan has tended to knee injuries at times in his seven-year career, but the nature of this one currently is unknown. As such, his listing on practice reports will be of something to watch this week. In the end, though, he hasn't done much in the Panthers offense in 2019, hauling in three of five targets for 24 yards.

