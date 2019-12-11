Panthers' Chris Hogan: Designated to return from IR
Hogan (knee) resumed practicing with the Panthers on Wednesday and has been designated to return from injured reserve, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hogan landed on IR in early October after requiring arthroscopic knee surgery, but he's been seen working out on the side during practices for nearly a month. The Panthers' decision to integrate Hogan with the main group during Wednesday's practice indicates more confidence in his health, and there's a real chance the wideout could return to action as soon as Sunday versus the Seahawks. Carolina already has a spot open on the 53-man roster after waiving another receiver in Greg Dortch earlier this week.
