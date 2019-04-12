Panthers' Chris Hogan: Gets one-year deal with Carolina
Hogan signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 30-year-old wideout had some big playoff moments during his three seasons in New England, but he finished his tenure with a zero-catch, six-target dud in a Super Bowl win over Los Angeles. Given the one-year contract and the length of time he spent unsigned, Hogan doesn't seem to have drawn much interest as a potential starter on the open market. The Panthers are looking at a tough competition for snaps at wide receiver, with Hogan joining a group that includes D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Jarius Wright, Torrey Smith and Rashad Ross. The team could still opt for some cap relief by releasing Smith and/or Wright.
