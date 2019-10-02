Play

The Panthers placed Hogan (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

According to general manager Marty Hurney, Hogan will undergo arthroscopic surgery in the near future and is potentially a candidate to return later this season, per Rodrigue. Hogan must remain on IR for eight weeks before he can play again, meaning his first chance to suit up would be Week 13 against the Redskins, assuming his rehab goes without a hitch. In the meantime, both Brandon Zylstra and Ray-Ray McCloud may have an opportunity to contribute to the Panthers' passing attack.

