Panthers' Chris Hogan: Headed for backup role
Hogan projects as a second-team player for the start of offseason practices, Joseph Person of The Athletics reports.
Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports that Hogan's one-year, $1.45 million contract includes only $300,00 guaranteed, potentially setting him up to battle for a roster spot. The former Patriot at least has a track record of contributing on special teams, while fellow Panthers wideout Torrey Smith has strictly played offense throughout his career. With D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel locked into key roles, Hogan and Smith will compete with Jarius Wright, Rashad Ross and a few other players.
