Play

Hogan caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Texans.

Hogan has mostly featured on special teams through his first four games with the Panthers, as he's only played more than 10 offensive snaps once so far. Unless that changes, his weekly production going forward likely will remain restricted to something similar to Sunday's output.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories