Panthers' Chris Hogan: Light preseason workload
Hogan has caught one of two targets for six yards while featuring in two of the Panthers' preseason games so far.
Hogan was rested for Carolina's exhibition opener, but hauled in his first pass as a Panther the next week versus the Bills. He then played one offensive snap against his other former team, the Patriots, in Thursday's game. Despite that light workload, Hogan is currently still projected to serve alongside Jarius Wright and Torrey Smith in backing up starters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel at receiver this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Back after short absence•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Sidelined by back issue•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Sitting out practice•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Headed for backup role•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Gets one-year deal with Carolina•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Goes without a catch Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...