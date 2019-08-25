Hogan has caught one of two targets for six yards while featuring in two of the Panthers' preseason games so far.

Hogan was rested for Carolina's exhibition opener, but hauled in his first pass as a Panther the next week versus the Bills. He then played one offensive snap against his other former team, the Patriots, in Thursday's game. Despite that light workload, Hogan is currently still projected to serve alongside Jarius Wright and Torrey Smith in backing up starters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel at receiver this season.