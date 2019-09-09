Hogan didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Hogan featured on only five offensive snaps, so it isn't surprising he made little impact. It'll be interesting to see whether the Panthers deploy more four-receiver sets Thursday against the Buccaneers, as Hogan is currently behind D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright on the depth chart.

