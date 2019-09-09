Panthers' Chris Hogan: No catches in debut
Hogan didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.
Hogan featured on only five offensive snaps, so it isn't surprising he made little impact. It'll be interesting to see whether the Panthers deploy more four-receiver sets Thursday against the Buccaneers, as Hogan is currently behind D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright on the depth chart.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Light preseason workload•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Back after short absence•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Sidelined by back issue•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Sitting out practice•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Headed for backup role•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Gets one-year deal with Carolina•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...