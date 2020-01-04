Hogan finished the 2019 season with eight catches (on 15 targets) for 67 yards in seven games played.

Hogan inked a one-year deal with the Panthers last offseason to serve as a depth receiving option, but quickly saw his availability derailed by a knee injury. The veteran was placed on injured reserve in early October after requiring arthroscopic surgery, but at least returned to feature in Carolina's final three contests. Overall, though, he failed to top 20 yards in any of his outings, making minimal impact as he now enters free agency for the second straight year.