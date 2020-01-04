Panthers' Chris Hogan: Season shortened by knee injury
Hogan finished the 2019 season with eight catches (on 15 targets) for 67 yards in seven games played.
Hogan inked a one-year deal with the Panthers last offseason to serve as a depth receiving option, but quickly saw his availability derailed by a knee injury. The veteran was placed on injured reserve in early October after requiring arthroscopic surgery, but at least returned to feature in Carolina's final three contests. Overall, though, he failed to top 20 yards in any of his outings, making minimal impact as he now enters free agency for the second straight year.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Could see role expand sans Moore•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Catches two passes•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Catches one pass in return•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Designated to return from IR•
-
Panthers' Chris Hogan: Back to practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.