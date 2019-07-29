Panthers' Chris Hogan: Sidelined by back issue
Hogan is dealing with back tightness, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Hogan left Sunday's practice early and isn't out on the field for Monday's session. He's part of a large group competing for wideout snaps behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, so the absence could free up extra reps for a number of players, including Torrey Smith, Aldrick Robinson and Rashad Ross.
