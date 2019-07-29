Hogan is dealing with back tightness, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hogan left Sunday's practice early and isn't out on the field for Monday's session. He's part of a large group competing for wideout snaps behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, so the absence could free up extra reps for a number of players, including Torrey Smith, Aldrick Robinson and Rashad Ross.

