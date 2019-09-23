Panthers' Chris Hogan: Targeted twice Sunday
Hogan caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.
Hogan logged 19 offensive snaps, which enabled him to see more than one target for the first time as a Panther. Still, in working behind D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright at wideout in an offense that also heavily incorporates tight end Greg Olsen and tailback Christian McCaffrey, Hogan's role isn't conducive to many opportunities on a weekly basis.
