Manhertz (foot) is closing in on full health, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Manhertz injured his foot during minicamp in June and started training camp on the PUP list. Once he's activated, however, Manhertz will round out the tight end corps with Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas. Manhertz shouldn't be considered in the fantasy realm, though, as he made just three catches for 27 yards in the last two seasons.

