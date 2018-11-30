Manhertz (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Manhertz was sporting a walking boot to start the week and didn't practice Wednesday, but was able to progress to full practice participation Friday. The 26-yea-old should take up his usual spot as the Panthers' No. 3 tight end behind Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas for Week 13.

More News
Our Latest Stories