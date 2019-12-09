Play

Manhertz caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.

Manhertz has played in all but one game this season, but needed until Week 14 to make his first reception. Considering he boasts just six grabs through four seasons, however, it's well established by now that Manhertz is a blocking tight end.

