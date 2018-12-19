Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Catches first touchdown
Manhertz scored a 50-yard touchdown on his lone reception from two targets in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.
Manhertz entered Monday's tilt with merely one reception and three targets this season, making him the perfect candidate to sneak open on a fourth-down trick play that saw Christian McCaffrey find him deep. That play gave Manhertz his first-career touchdown, which should be hugely satisfying for the rarely used tight end.
