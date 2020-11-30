site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Catches one pass
Manhertz caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Vikings.
Manhertz, whose specialty is blocking, is yet to make multiple receptions in a game this season, but his one grab Sunday at least got him on the stat sheet.
