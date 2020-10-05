Manhertz caught his lone target for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.
Manhertz started at tight end and played nearly 80 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, topping teammate Ian Thomas' involvement. That extra time allowed Manhertz to make his longest play of the season, but otherwise the veteran stuck to blocking. In contrast, Thomas was targeted five times and scored a touchdown, but his five total receiving yards Sunday again evidenced just how limited the Panthers' tight-end production has been to date.