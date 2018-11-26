Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Dealing with foot injury
Manhertz was seen with a walking boot on his left foot Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Manhertz had surgery on his left foot during the summer and it's unclear if he re-aggravated the injury Sunday or suffered a different injury. The team has released no official word on the issue, but Manhertz's status for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay could be in question.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Will see more time with Olsen out•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Active Week 1•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Passes physical•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Approaching end of recovery•
-
Panthers' Chris Manhertz: Lands on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...